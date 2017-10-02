BEAT NINA for tickets to Miranda Lambert!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to see Miranda Lambert on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour with Jon Pardi!

How to Win:

Listen during “Beat Nina” in the 7 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!

Listen to Beat Nina during the 7 AM hour this Monday through Friday!

to Beat Nina during the 7 AM hour this Monday through Friday! When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079

Be the selected caller and “beat Nina” for your chance to win tickets!

Date: February 17, 2018

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information, click here!