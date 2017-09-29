Shania Twain Gets Her Dance On in ‘Swingin’ with My Eyes Closed’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

It sounds like Shania Twain has spent some time in Jamaica.

Twain’s new song, “Swingin’ with My Eyes Closed,” has a touch of reggae island vibes sprinkled across the verses of the song’s pop-country grooves.

The song arrives with a flashy new music video, featuring the singer resplendent in a black dress as she frolics in a loft amidst a mob of dancers all dressed in white.

“Swingin’ with My Eyes Closed” is the latest single from Twain’s brand new comeback album, Now, which was released today (Sept. 29).

Check out Shania’s new video below.