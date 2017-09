“Game of Thrones” actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie announced their engagement Wednesday in The Times of London newspaper.

“MR. K.C. HARINGTON AND MISS R.E. LESLIE. The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughters of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

Harington plays Jon Snow on the hit HBO series, and Leslie portrayed Ygritte before her character was killed off in the fourth season.