Miranda Lambert Sends Message of Support to Young Fan Battling Cancer

By Scott T. Sterling

Miranda Lambert continues to show her huge heart and thoughtful ways by sending a supportive video message to a young fan battling cancer.

Nine-year-old Tatum Schulte has been fighting osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, since 2015. She has braved chemotherapy, radiation treatments and had her leg amputated below the knee.

Lambert learned of the young girl’s battle and that she was a fan, so she sent along a sweet video message to lift her spirits.

“Hey Tatum, it’s Miranda Lambert, I heard you’re a big fan and you’re a Texas girl,” Lambert said in the video. “I just wanted to tell you ‘Hello’ and that my thoughts and prayers are with you. You’re tough and you’re brave just like Texas girls should be. I’m sending you all the hugs and kisses in the world.”

Watch the video below.