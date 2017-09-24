Beat Nina to win tickets to Billy Currington and Randy Houser!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to hook you up at the AZ State Fair, sending you to see Billy Currington and Randy Houser!

How to Win:

Listen during “Beat Nina” in the 7 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Beat Nina during the 7 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079
  • Be the selected caller and “beat Nina” for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date:
    • Billy Currington: October 11, 2017
    • Randy Houser: October 19, 2017
  • Venue: Arizona State Fairgrounds
  • Address: 1826 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85007

For more information,  click here!

