Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves & Midland Cover ELO

By Scott T. Sterling

In celebration of the three acts hitting the road together on the upcoming Breakers Tour, Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves and Midland dusted off a late-’70s classic from Electric Light Orchestra.

The moment happened last night (Sept. 20) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the band’s united for a big group medley.

The medley opened with Midland playing part of the band’s debut single, “Drinkin’ Problem,” which segued into Musgraves strumming out some of her 2013 song, “Merry Go ‘Round.”

Little Big Town joined them onstage and all three acts launched into a spirited take on ELO’s 1979 smash, “Don’t Bring Me Down.”

Watch it all go down below.