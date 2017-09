California’s Country Music Festival is back, and the lineup is absolutely stacked! With performances from Garth Brooks, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban, and many more, Stagecoach 2018 is sure to impress. Enjoy three days of music starting Friday, April 27, 2018 until Sunday, April 29, 2018 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Snag your tickets starting TODAY, September 22nd, 2017 at 11:00 AM MST.

