Alabama Set To Release First Christmas Album In 21 Years!

It has been over two decades since country music legends Alabama have released a Christmas album. Well, the wait is over!!

Alabama fans are in for a holiday treat as the band releases their first newly recorded Christmas album in 21 years. American Christmas is due out October 6.

American Christmas Track List

1- “Ain’t Santa Cool”

2- “Go Tell It On The Mountain”

3- “Silent Night”

4- “Why Can’t Christmas Day Last All Year Long”

5- “Away In A Manger”

6- “Christmas Joy”

7- “First Christmas Without Daddy”

8- “Winter Wonderland”

9- “Greatest Gift”

10- “Jingle Bells”

11- “Remember Me”

12- “(I Wanna) Rock N Roll Guitar”

13- “Christmas In Dixie”

14- “Sure Could Use Some Christmas Around Here”

15- “Auld Lang Syne”