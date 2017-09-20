Alabama Set To Release First Christmas Album In 21 Years!

It has been over two decades since country music legends Alabama have released a Christmas album. Well, the wait is over!!
Alabama fans are in for a holiday treat as the band releases their first newly recorded Christmas album in 21 years. American Christmas is due out October 6.
American Christmas Track List
1- “Ain’t Santa Cool”
2- “Go Tell It On The Mountain”
3- “Silent Night”
4- “Why Can’t Christmas Day Last All Year Long”
5- “Away In A Manger”
6- “Christmas Joy”
7- “First Christmas Without Daddy”
8- “Winter Wonderland”
9- “Greatest Gift”
10- “Jingle Bells”
11- “Remember Me”
12- “(I Wanna) Rock N Roll Guitar”
13- “Christmas In Dixie”
14- “Sure Could Use Some Christmas Around Here”
15- “Auld Lang Syne”