Thomas Rhett’s Daughter Willa Gray’s First Day of School is Super Cute

By Scott T. Sterling

Thomas Rhett is having a great week. His new album, Life Changes, is the first country full-length to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2017, and now his family is celebrating daughter Willa Gray’s first day of school.

Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, has shared photos of the couple’s obviously elated daughter as she prepares to head off to school.

“How we feel about Willa Gray’s first official day of school,” Akins wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Rhett and his little girl, beaming with excitement.

“Also, found this one,” she wrote on a second similar post. “My heart is on the floor. Lord have mercy I love her. Sorry I just posted two of the EXACT same photo, I’m just an obsessive mom over here, okay I’m done now.”

See the adorable photos below.

how we feel about Willa Gray's first official day of school 💙💙💙 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Sep 18, 2017 at 6:31am PDT