Eli Young Band is Here and it’s Bringing Straight Talk

This Sunday see Eli Young Band perform for FREE!

Eli Young Band will be at the Wal-Mart in Anthem  this upcoming Sunday to do a live performance. And all you need to do is visit the Straight Talk Wireless table on THURSDAY 9/21 starting at 2pm to sign up for your FREE ticket!

Straight Talk is going show you all that Straight Talk Wireless has to offer with their charging stations, giveaways, a photo booth, sign ups to win a flyaway to Stars and Strings, and a chance to win VIP access to the photo pit at the concert.

So make sure to stop by the Straight Talk Wireless table on THURSDAY 9/21 to sign up for your FREE ticket. And we’ll see you out there Sunday!

