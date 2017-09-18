Kelsea Ballerini Hits Vegas for Bachelorette Party

By Kelli Barajas
Kelsea Ballerini and her bridesmaids took to Las Vegas to celebrate her upcoming wedding to boyfriend Morgan Evans.
Her bachelorette party was a well-documented weekend of fun, thanks to the singer’s Instagram account.
Ballerini and her bridesmaids posed in front of a pink limousine on the Las Vegas Strip, hung out at the pool in bride and bridesmaids bathing suits, and hit up Jennifer Lopez’s All I Have show.
Ballerini is set to tie the knot this December. Check out all the fun pictures below.