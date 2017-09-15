Luke Bryan Unveils More Guest Artists for Farm Tour 2017

By Scott T. Sterling

Luke Bryan has invited more people to the party with the announcement of additional guest artists for his ninth annual Farm Tour.

Related: Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt to Headline Crash My Playa



Adam Craig, the Peach Pickers (Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson & Ben Hayslip) and Jon Langston plus DJ Rock have all been added to the tour, joining previously announced singer Jon Pardi.

See the full run of dates and opening acts below.

09/28 – Lincoln, NE @ Benes Farm: Adam, Peach Pickers, Jon Pardi

09/29 – Baldwin City, KS @ Don-Ale Farms: Adam, Peach Pickers, Jon Pardi

09/30 – Boone, IA @ Ziel Farm: Adam, Peach Pickers, Jon Pardi

10/05 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Spangler Farms West: Jon Langston, Peach Pickers, Jon Pardi

10/06 – Edinburg, IL @ Ayers Family Farm: Jon Langston, Peach Pickers, Jon Pardi

10/07 – Centralia, MO @ Stowers Farm: Peach Pickers, Jon Pardi