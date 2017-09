Little Big Town was inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame, joining a club that includes Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton. Their star was one of three going into the pavement of Walk of Fame this time around. The Ryman Auditorium’s historic luminaries, Tom Ryan and Lula Naff, also received stars Thursday.

Little Big Town was introduced by their friend Keith Urban, who recalled being transfixed when he first heard their breakout hit “Boondocks” on the radio.