Kelsea Ballerini, Dolly Parton + More Recognized at Tonight’s ACM Honors

By Annie Reuter

Many artists in the country community will be recognized at the 2017 ACM Honors during a broadcast tonight Friday (September 15) at 9:00pm ET/PT on CBS. The two-hour musical special is dedicated to celebrating honorees and off-camera category winners from the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards, which aired earlier this year live from Las Vegas.

Related: Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, More to Perform at ACM Honors



The 2017 ACM Honors features an evening of performances and award presentations for artists and industry veterans including Kelsea Ballerini (Gene Weed Milestone Award), Toby Keith (Poet’s Award), Bob Kingsley (Mae Boren Axton Service Award), Reba McEntire (Mae Boren Axton Service Award), “Nashville” (Tex Ritter Film Award), Dolly Parton (Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award), Shel Silverstein (Poet’s Award, awarded posthumously), George Strait (Cliffie Stone Icon Award), and Songwriter of the Year Award winner Lori McKenna.

In a Red Carpet interview before the event held at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium last month, Ballerini gushed about her award, adding that she’s a bit nervous.

“I feel like the ACM Honors gets into the Nashville community that really is country music,” she shared. “It’s been an honor. To be honored this year . . . I’m really nervous.”

The televised special also features performances by Ballerini, Keith, Strait, Alan Jackson, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton. Additionally, the evening will include several presentations from Chris Janson, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley, and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott.