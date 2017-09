Chase Bryant is engaged! The singer-songwriter and guitarist is marrying Kourtney Kellar after giving her a one-of-a-kind proposal.

People reports that Bryant and Kellar shared their first kiss while filming the “Room to Breathe” music video after he invited her to appear in the clip with him. When he decided to ask her to marry him, he took her back to the spot that they had that kiss in the street during the video shoot. Here’s the video…