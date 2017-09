By Anthony Donatelli

Thomas Rhett had a surprise guest join him on stage at The Fillmore in Philadelphia during the release party for his new album, Life Changes.

Brett Eldredge made his way on stage to share a celebratory drink with Rhett and the two performed, “The Long Way,” the latest single off of Eldredge’s new self-titled album.

Watch below as the crowd goes wild for the duo.