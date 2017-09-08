5 Best Songs on Thomas Rhett’s ‘Life Changes’

By Robyn Collins

Thomas Rhett’s album ‘Life Changes’ is finally here and the album title couldn’t be more appropriate. The singer and his wife Lauren recently welcomed two daughters into their lives.

Related: Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Talk Adjusting to Family Life

You already love the singles, and of course the autobiographical title track. Here are five more you need to check out from Thomas Rhett’s new album.

“Marry Me”

The piano and the opening verse might trick you into thinking this is going to be a sweet love song. And it is. But it’s also a killer heartbreaker. Be prepared to break out the Kleenex.

“Gateway Love”

You know that feeling when the person you were in a relationship with moves on to someone new, and you wonder what they have that you don’t? Rhett nails it on this track.

“Grave”

This quintessential love song is destined to become an “our song” or “wedding dance” song for couples all over the world. The backing choir adds a reverence to the sentiment that you know is coming from the heart of a devoted husband. “You’re my forever, my slice of heaven on this side of the Mississippi river, baby,” he sings. “You’re my infinity, no end to you and me come hell, fire, or rain. Baby, nothin’ can change it. No, nothin’ can change it.”

“Smooth Like The Summer”

This is not your average summer song. Yes, it covers the usual topics, sunglasses, back-seat love, being wild and free, but the intricate yet simple lyrics set this track apart from typical summer fare.

“Kiss Me Like A Stranger”

With a sexy groove, this song is about bringing the heat back to an existing relationship. You can almost see couples in the audience leaning into each other, hoping the other person is listening to the words, and wanting to bring back the passion they felt when they were just strangers.