George Strait To Host Hurricane Harvey Benefit Show

Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen will join George Strait and his Ace in the Hole Band for a Sept. 12 Hurricane Harvey benefit at the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, Texas.

Proceeds from the one-hour Hand in Hand telethon will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas, Rebuild Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

Tickets for the Strait concert, which will serve as the first in Strait’s ongoing relief efforts, will benefit Rebuild Texas Fund are on sale today at 8:00AM Arizona time at ticketmaster.com.