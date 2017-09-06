Dancing With The Stars Season 25 Cast Revealed!

Filed Under: cast, Dancing With The Stars, derek fisher, drew scott, Nick Lachey, terrell owens

Here are the full season 25 pairings:

  • Shark Tank entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe
  • ’80s icon Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten
  • NBA player Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess
  • Property Brothers star Drew Scott with Emma Slater
  • Actor Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson
  • Singer/actor Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold
  • YouTube star Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas
  • Singer Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd
  • WWE wrestler Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev
  • Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko
  • NFL player Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke
  • TV personality Vanessa Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
  • Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.

