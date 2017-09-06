Dancing With The Stars Season 25 Cast Revealed!

Here are the full season 25 pairings:

Shark Tank entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe

’80s icon Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten

NBA player Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess

Property Brothers star Drew Scott with Emma Slater

Actor Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson

Singer/actor Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold

YouTube star Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas

Singer Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd

WWE wrestler Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev

Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko

NFL player Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke

TV personality Vanessa Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.