Brad Paisley Headlines Cancer Benefit at Grand Ole Opry

By Scott T. Sterling

Brad Paisley, Tyler Farr and Chase Bryant lead a star-studded lineup for a special Sunday Night Opry Band Against Cancer on Oct. 1.

“Helping families who are facing cancer has always been a cause that is near and dear to my heart,” Paisley said in a press release. “Together with Sarah Cannon [Cancer Institute of HCA Healthcare], we want to ensure that each person can fight cancer where they get their greatest strength, in their own communities, with their own band of support. When we band together in the fight against cancer, cancer doesn’t stand a chance.”

This is the second annual Band Against Cancer with Sarah Cannon Grand Ole Opry event. The performance is part of a larger movement led by Sarah Cannon, its cancer programs within TriStar Health in Middle Tennessee and affiliated health systems across the country, Tennessee Oncology as well as other community-based oncology partners.