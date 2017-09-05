Win tickets to Florida Georgia Line!

The New KMLE at 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to see Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Sunday, September 10!
How to Win:
Listen to the New KMLE at 107.9 all this week!
- Listen to Alana Lynn this Tuesday through Friday!
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: Sunday, September 10 2017
- Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035
For more information, click here!