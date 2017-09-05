Chris Lucas of LOCASH Welcomes Baby Daughter Violet Reid

By Scott T. Sterling

LOCASH’s Chris Lucas and wife Kaitlyn welcomed baby girl, Violet Reid, over the weekend (Sept. 3). She’s the couple’s third child and second daughter.

Related: Miranda Lambert Leads CMA 2017 Awards Nominations

“We are just blessed to have another absolutely beautiful little girl in our family,” Lucas told People. “My wife is my rock and backbone that enables me to do what I do. To see her with our three kids makes me look up to God and say thank you for giving me this life and showing me what it’s all about!”