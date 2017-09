Today the KMLE team went out to Courtesy Chevy with Jeana! We brought out a lot of cool prizes and our awesome punch-board. Our listeners got a chance to win 10k! Although nobody won the 10k our listener won FGL tickets as a consolation prize! Most of our listeners came out as the Courtesy Chevy team was getting ready to barbecue, they definitely enjoyed their time with us!

If you missed out on this fun event, CLICK HERE for pictures!