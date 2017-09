J.J. Watt started an online fundraiser Sunday to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey with an original goal of $200,000. As of Friday morning, as the amount donated surpassed $13.75 million, Watt has increased that goal to $15 million.

Watt tweeted as the outpouring of support surpassed the $12 million mark. He also said he will leave the fund open and see how high the total can go.

You can make your donation for this cause HERE…