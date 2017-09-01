11 Times Brett Eldredge and His Dog Edgar Were Simply the Best

By Scott T. Sterling

It has been said that a dog is man’s best friend.

Country star Brett Eldredge and his pup Edgar prove that point a million times over, with the inseparable pair making for a great team in life and on social media.

Edgar even travels with Brett on tour, in part to make sure that the singer doesn’t get into too much trouble out on the road.

Edgar has clearly become the star attraction on Eldredge’s Instagram account, generating countless likes, comments, and even his own Instagram account.

Settle in and enjoy the 11 times Brett Eldredge and Edgar were simply the best.

Where it all began…

Meet Edgar...my new partner in crime😜 A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Jul 14, 2016 at 7:04am PDT

You know you’re country music royalty when you have your own street art mural in Nashville.

Best buds and their own Nashville street art A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Aug 3, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

Friends who sing together, stay together.

Giving @edgarboogie singing lessons in the Woods A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Going all in before a show on National Dog Day.

Paws in for #nationaldogsday show with @edgarboogie A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Aug 26, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Enjoying the dog days of summer down at the beach.

Everybody needs a good swimmin buddy...who's jumpin in!? @edgarboogie A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

Fall can be fun, too.

Just a couple fellas playin in the leaves! A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Nov 27, 2016 at 5:37pm PST

Being there for your buddy during the rough times is always important.

The cone of shame!😂...didn't want Edgar to feel left out on #nationaldogday A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Aug 26, 2016 at 3:26pm PDT

Making memories that will last forever.

Its #nationalpuppyday and my birthday, so I leave you with this and say that I love ya! Thanks for everything you all do for me😊 A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Mar 23, 2017 at 10:54pm PDT

Celebrating the most important holidays together is key. Also, ice cream.

It's national ice cream day! You want some?! I bet @edgarboogie will share 😜 #nationalicecreamday A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Jul 16, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

In case there was any question as to who’s really running the show around here.

Throw someone a wink today😜 A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on May 25, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

Say goodnight, friends.