Beat Nina for tickets to Florida Georgia Line!

Florida Georgia Line is coming back to the Valley at Ak-Chin this September, and your friends at KMLE 107.9 want to send you to the show!

How to Win:

to Beat Nina during the 7 AM hour this Wednesday through Friday! When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079

Be the selected caller and “beat Nina” for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2017

Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion

Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

For more information, click here.