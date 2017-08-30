Beat Nina for tickets to Florida Georgia Line!

Florida Georgia Line is coming back to the Valley at Ak-Chin this September, and your friends at KMLE 107.9 want to send you to the show!

How to Win:

Listen during “Beat Nina” in the 7 AM Hour this Wednesday until Friday!

  • Listen to Beat Nina during the 7 AM hour this Wednesday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079
  • Be the selected caller and “beat Nina” for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: Sunday, September 10, 2017
  • Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
  • Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

For more information, click here.

