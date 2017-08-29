Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Is Headed To Houston After Hurricane Harvey

Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation is mobilizing and looking to help after Hurricane Harvey struck south Texas over the weekend.

“Our team is headed South! It was important to our AMAZING founder, @mirandalambert that we do our part for her home state! We are headed to Houston to give relief to municipal shelters. We will help transport any animals currently in shelters so that there is room for displaced animals from Hurricane Harvey! Plus any other support we can offer!!! You can help our efforts by donating!