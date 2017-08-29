Billy Ray & Miley Cyrus Featured In “Carpool Karaoke” [VIDEO] [WATCH]

The Cyrus family are the latest celebrities to take part in Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke: the Series. While the concept of Carpool Karaoke originated from The Late Late Show starring James Corden, the late night host turned over the franchise to Apple Music for an extended run.

Miley Cyrus and dad Billy Ray Cyrus let fans in on a 30 second clip, teasing the segment ahead of its Aug. 29 debut in full. In the video, father and daughter are just cruising around when the younger Cyrus suggests the two sing “Little Red Caboose.”