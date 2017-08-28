Win tickets to Florida Georgia Line!

The New KMLE at 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to see Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Sunday, September 10!

How to Win:

Listen to the New KMLE at 107.9 all this week!

  • Listen to the New KMLE this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: Sunday, September 10 2017
  • Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
  • Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

For more information, click here!

