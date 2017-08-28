Game Of Thrones Season 8 Might Not Happen Until 2019

With the seventh season of Game of Thrones coming to an end last night, we are now looking forward to season eight! HBO has confirmed that the final season will only be six episodes long, but each episode could be “feature film” length.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, HBO programming president Casey Bloys says “They have to write the episodes and figure out the production schedule. We’ll have a better sense of that once they get further into the writing.” Indicating that it could be 2019 before we get another Game of Thrones episode.