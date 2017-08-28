Billy Ray Cyrus To ‘Set The Record Straight’ In November

Billy Ray Cyrus‘ upcoming album Set The Record Straight, which releases Nov. 10, will be packed with collaborations with Joe Perry, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Bryan Adams, Ronnie Milsap, and his daughter Miley Cyrus.

Set The Record Straight Track Listing:

1. “Tulsa Time” Feat. Joe Perry

2. “I Wanna Be Your Joe” (New Mix)

3. “Achy Breaky Heart” Feat. Ronnie Milsap On Piano (Muscle Shoals Mix)

4. “You Good”

5. “I Want My Mullet Back”

6. “Country Music Has The Blues” Feat. George Jones & Loretta Lynn

7. “Thin Line” Feat. Shelby Lynne

8. “Hey Elvis” Feat. Bryan Adams & Glenn Hughes

9. “I Wouldn’t Be Me”

10. “Stand” Feat. Miley Cyrus

11. “Hey Daddy”

12. “The Freebird Fell”

13. “Achy Breaky Heart 25” (Spanglish) Feat. Jencarlos Canela

14. “Tulsa Time” (Rokman Remix)

15. “Worry”