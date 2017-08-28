Beat Nina for tickets to 8 Man Jam!

The new KMLE at 107.9 is giving you a final shot at winning tickets to 8 Man Jam!
How to Win:
Listen during “Beat Nina” in the 7 AM Hour this Monday and Tuesday!
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079
- Be the selected caller and “beat Nina” for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2017
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort Showroom
- Address: 9800 East Indian Bend Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
For more information, click here.