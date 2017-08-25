Kip Moore Shares New ‘Bittersweet Company’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Kip Moore has shared a video for an acoustic version of the new song, “Bittersweet Company,” taken from his upcoming third album, Slowheart, due for release on September 8.

Related: Kip Moore Reveals New Album, ‘Slowheart’

“If any of us have lived any, we’ve been in that situation before,” Moore said of the song’s tale of two star-crossed lovers to EW. “I wrote this song in a very melancholy fashion, which is what [you hear] with the video. The lyric is heart-wrenching.”

Watch the acoustic “Bittersweet Company” video below.