Watch Thomas Rhett’s Daughters Meet for the First Time

By Scott T. Sterling
It’s been a joyous time in the Thomas Rhett household of late, as his wife Lauren Akins recently gave birth to the couple’s second child, Ada James.
Related: Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Welcome Baby Girl
Over the weekend, Akins shared a video of the moment that the couple’s adopted daughter, Willa Gray, met Ada James for the first time.
“So this is about 17 hrs post delivery & after I’d slept for the first time in about 58 hours so I’m still a bit zonked in the video,” she wrote on the Instagram post.
“I know everyone is wondering about WG & AJ and how they’re doing together. Honestly it’s taken WG a little bit of adjusting and she’s been staying with family and friends off & on especially when Thomas Rhett leaves because I think it’s impossible for me to recover, take care of our 2 pups and a newborn and a 21 month old all at the same time,” she added. “Willa Gray hasn’t been around a ton the last week but don’t worry! There will be LOTS of sister time soon.”
So this is about 17 hrs post delivery & after I'd slept for the first time in about 58 hours so I'm still a bit zonked in the video, but this is when Willa Gray met Ada for the first time 💗💗I know everyone is wondering about WG & AJ and how they're doing together 😘 honestly it's taken WG a little bit of adjusting and she's been staying with family and friends off & on especially when Thomas Rhett leaves because I think it's impossible for me to recover, take care of our 2 pups and a newborn and a 21 month old all at the same time 😂 soooo Willa Gray hasn't been around a ton the last week but don't worry! There will be LOTS of sister time soon. And she LOVES Ada now. We're just working on being "gentle" right now haha She's home today and so is daddy so all is right in our world at least for a little bit 🙂 p.s. The fact that WG was showing AJ her bug bite meant she wanted to be friends with her right off the bat so we knew that was a good sign 😂 (sorry for the novel)