Artists Share Solar Eclipse Photos, Jokes

By Scott T. Sterling
Stars—they’re just like us! Especially when it comes to this year’s rare solar eclipse, which had celebs and regular folks all fired up just the same.
Being the first such solar event in 99 years, getting a glimpse (via special glasses) as it happened became a priority for some of the world’s favorite artists and musicians, who took to social media to share their experiences, and of course eclipse jokes.
Check out all the posts below.
Remember to wear proper glasses today when viewing the #SolarEclipse. You don't want to get... open.spotify.com/track/1VyDQtfh…—
Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) August 21, 2017
J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 21, 2017
Accidentally looked at the sun before the eclipse for a few seconds! I'll let y'all know if I turn into a vampire or not.—
Charles Kelley (@charleskelleyla) August 21, 2017
Total eclipse of the heart https://t.co/Ng8TuPk7wH—
Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 21, 2017
home made #eclipse set up. @blu.blocker @toms 2 pair @rayban and 2 sunshields in @cessnacitation. flying along rou…… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) August 21, 2017
Looking forward to watching the sun high five the moon—
Jake Owen (@jakeowen) August 21, 2017
Ready. 💯 https://t.co/xBdL5N04f1—
Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) August 21, 2017
Watching the eclipse with @quiarahudes & her pretzel box on our roof https://t.co/DjSO8tKqpK—
Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 21, 2017
We have a message for the moon... girl, don’t stop the sun from shining down on me.
#SolarEclipse2017—
(@backstreetboys) August 21, 2017
Getting ready for tomorrow! #Eclipse 🌚🌝 #moonpie https://t.co/Mh3giCGrQf—
Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 21, 2017
Me trying to peek at the solar eclipse without "special" glasses🙈 https://t.co/TQjBgNwmU0—
Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 21, 2017