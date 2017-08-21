Jerrod Niemann Announces New Album ‘This Ride’

Jerrod Niemann has announced his new album, This Ride.

“My new record, This Ride, represents a journey of life and music, and where it’s led me today as a man and an artist,” Niemann said. “These songs either dig up some old yesterdays or make me look forward to tomorrow.”

The “God Made a Woman” singer’s fourth studio effort will be released on October 6.

Check out the full tracklisting for This Ride below.

1. Zero to Crazy

2. But I Do

3. Leavin’ a Trail

4. I Got This

5. Out of My Heart

6. A Little More Love with Lee Brice

7. God Made a Woman

8. Whiskey Waitin’ on Ice

9. Feelin’

10. I Ain’t All There featuring Diamond Rio

11. Come Back

12. The Regulars

13. This Ride