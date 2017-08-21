BEAT NINA for tickets to Dierks Bentley!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to see Dierks Bentley this weekend!
How to Win:
Listen during “Beat Nina” in the 7 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Beat Nina during the 7 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079
- Be the selected caller and “beat Nina” for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2017
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
For more information, click here!