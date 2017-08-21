BEAT NINA for tickets to Dierks Bentley!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to see Dierks Bentley this weekend!

How to Win:

Listen during “Beat Nina” in the 7 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Beat Nina during the 7 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079
  • Be the selected caller and “beat Nina” for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, August 26, 2017
  • Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
  • Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information,  click here!

