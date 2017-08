Tonight the KMLE Krew hit the streets to downtown Mesa for the last Beach Party at Denim and Diamonds! We put up a poll on Facebook and you guys let us know what you wanted, 100 likes and we got our good friend DJ Blake to do the rest of the night in a Bikini Top!

We had the DJ in a Bikini, Florida Georgia Line Tickets, bull riding in the pool, and more! Check out all the photos here!