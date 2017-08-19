Sam Hunt Concert 8-19-17

By Jeana
The KMLE Krew had a blast at the Sam Hunt Concert today! Tons of fans and listeners showed up to have a good time with us before the concert got started. We played lots of games to give some lucky fans a chance to win seat upgrades, meet and greet passes, and more! Some of the cool games we played were Corn Hole, War, and Flip Cup! Listeners also had a chance to win tickets to 8 Man Jam and Florida Georgia Line from our raffles. The best part of the day had to be our life size cut-out of Sam Hunt, that fans lined up to take a picture with!

