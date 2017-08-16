Dolly Parton to Release First Children’s Album

By Scott T. Sterling

Country legend Dolly Parton is set to release her very first children’s album, I Believe in You.

The full-length, which is scheduled to drop digitally on September 29 with physical copies to follow on October 13, features 14 songs all written by Parton.

Related: Dolly Parton Spreads Her Wings as a Cartoon Chicken

“My first album was released 50 years ago and it’s been an amazing 50 years since then. I am very excited that now I’m coming out with my first children’s album in all of those 50 years,” Parton said. “I’m proudest of all that all of the proceeds from this CD will go to the Imagination Library. It’s been 20 years since the Imagination Library was launched. We’ve seen 100 million books get into the hands of children and hopefully there will be many more.”

The Imagination Library was started in 1996 in Parton’s hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee, and now serves more than one million kids across four countries with a new, age-appropriate book monthly.

Check out the album artwork and full tracklisting for Dolly’s Children’s album below.

My first album was released 50 years ago and it's been an amazing 50 years since then. I am very excited that now I'm coming out with my first children's album! I'm so proud to say that all of the proceeds from this CD will go to the Imagination Library! A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT