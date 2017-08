Today the one and only Nina D. and the KMLE Krew had a parking lot party at Indian Motorcycles! KMLE country gave away 3 four-pack of tickets to Golfland Sunsplash! Indian Motorcycles were celebrating new ownership and encouraged people to come out to partake in the festivities. They were grilling, they had a body painting photo shoot and a bikini car/ motorcycle car wash! If you would like to follow the models and their work log on to http://www.rainbowlickd.com. Check out the photos here!