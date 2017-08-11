Luke Combs Announces Headlining Tour Dates

Luke Combs will hit the road as a headliner for the first time this fall.
Ray Fulcher, Josh Phillips and Faren Rachels have been tapped as support.
The tour kicks off on October 3 in Los Angles, CA. Check out Luke’s full run of dates below.
10/3 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Roxy
10/4 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace
10/12 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
10/13 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s
10/14 – Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion
10/19 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/20 – Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note
10/21 – Springfield, Ill. @ Boondocks
10/26 – Fayetteville, Ark. @ George’s Majestic Lounge
10/27 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
10/28 – Denver, Colo. @ Grizzly Rose
11/2 – Baton Rouge, La. @ Texas Club
11/3 – Houston, Texas @ House Of Blues
11/4 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s Texas
11/9 – Oxford, Ohio @ Brick Street Bar
11/10 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
11/16 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
11/17 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live
11/18 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony
12/1 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle
12/7 – Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium
12/8 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe’s
12/14 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
12/15 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre
12/16 – Asheville, N.C. @ US Cellular Center
