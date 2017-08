Jared Marshall and the KMLE Krew were at the Diamondbacks VS Dodgers game giving away tickets to Country Thunder 2018! Tons of people stopped by to enter in the drawing for a chance to win. We had 4 pairs of winners which were announced at the end of the 1st, 3rd, 5th, & 7th innings. On top of our great give away we had the pleasure watching an entertaining baseball game! If you missed out on the fun, no worries, click here to see all the photos from the event!