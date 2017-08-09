CMT Glen Campbell Tribute to Feature Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, More

By Abby Hassler

CMT will pay tribute to the life and career of the legendary country music icon Glen Campbell during a 30-minute special, CMT Remembers Glen Campbell, this Thursday (August 10). Campbell passed away yesterday (August 8) after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

This special program will be feature performances from Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Reba McEntire. It will also include rare archival images, interviews and performances.

The program will also share the best moments from “The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour” with Johnny Cash, John Wayne, Carol Burnett, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and many more.

Fans can tune in at 8:30am EST Thursday or watch encore performances Aug. 11 at 7pm. and Aug. 12 at 8:30am.