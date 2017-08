Today, the KMLE KREW was out with Jared Marshall for Goodwill’s GRAND OPENING! This new location in Chandler, off Alma School Rd, opened up today with all their amazing customers anxiously waiting in line! Before the opening the customers and listeners hung out with the KMLE KREW and Jared, as they entered to win Chase Rice and Wet & Wild Tickets! If you missed all the excitement from these shoppers, click HERE to see more!!