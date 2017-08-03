There’s A New Way To Get Around Disney World! The “Minnie Van”

Disney Parks, in conjunction with Lyft, announced its new way for guests to get around in recently. Guests staying at the BoardWalk Resort and Yacht & Beach Club Resorts can now buckle up and ride around in style this summer in the flashy “Minnie Van.”

Each service van’s exterior is appropriately painted to match Minnie Mouse’s signature cherry-red, polka dot dress. The vans can hold up to six passengers, and they each come with two car seats to accommodate even the smallest of guests.

Headed to Walt Disney World soon? The Minnie Van service is available now, and can be used from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. by booking a ride through the existing Lyft app.