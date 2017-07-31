Win tickets to 8 Man Jam!

8 Man Jam is finally back for its 8th year, and we want to hook you up with tickets! Tune in to win 2 tickets to our 8th annual 8 Man Jam, plus qualify for the Ultimate Experience, which includes 2 front row tickets, a hotel stay the night of the show, dinner for 2, pre-show and after-show passes, AND an 8 Man Jam guitar and signed poster! WOW!

How to Win:

Listen to the New KMLE 107.9 this Monday through Friday!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079

Be the selected caller and the tickets are yours!

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Venue: Talking Stick Resort and Casino

Address: 9800 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

For more information click here.