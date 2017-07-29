Courtesy Chevrolet with Jeana!! 7-29-17

Jeana and the KMLE Krew headed out to Courtesy Chevrolet this morning and had such a blast! So many vehicles to choose from all in one location! Their staff is so amazing as well and they are going to help you find that vehicle of your dreams! Of course we brought along tons of goodies especially Chase Rice tickets! Make sure to swing on by to Courtesy Chevrolet soon to see for yourself the great service they offer! 12 St. and Camelback road is where we will be waiting for ya! Check out the pictures from today’s event right HERE..