Walker Hayes at Crescent Ballroom 7-25-17

The KMLE team really put on a great show tonight for everyone with Walker Hayes taking the stage at Crescent Ballroom in downtown Phoenix. He blew the crowd away with his ability to build his songs layer by layer with the use of his loop pedal (which he is very attached to), and everyone was delighted to be there for his performance. Walker even took the time to take pictures with everyone after the performance!

If you weren’t able to make it out to this awesome free show, you can find all the photos from the performance here!