Walker Hayes at Crescent Ballroom 7-25-17

July 25, 2017 9:49 PM
Filed Under: Crescent Ballroom, Jared Marshall, KMLE 107.9, Walker Hayes

The KMLE team really put on a great show tonight for everyone with Walker Hayes taking the stage at Crescent Ballroom in downtown Phoenix. He blew the crowd away with his ability to build his songs layer by layer with the use of his loop pedal (which he is very attached to), and everyone was delighted to be there for his performance. Walker even took the time to take pictures with everyone after the performance!

walker hayes 3 Walker Hayes at Crescent Ballroom 7 25 17

If you weren’t able to make it out to this awesome free show, you can find all the photos from the performance here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests

Listen Live