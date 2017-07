Today the KMLE team was out at Freeway Chevy in Chandler hanging out with Carolyn Coffey! As always the Freeway Chevy staff was so thoughtful and had us inside to get away from this humidity! We brought the prize wheel out with us and had a lot of our KMLE listeners spinning the wheel for a chance to win Golf Land Sunsplash and Zoo tickets! Also, one of our lucky KMLE listeners won a pair of Diamondbacks tickets!

If you missed out on this event, CLICK HERE to check out the pictures!